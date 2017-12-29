Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Gomer

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Gomer has a disposition that is just as positive and sweet as the TV character he was named after. Gomer waits at his door, wiggling his tail, until it is his turn to go out for a walk. Once outside, Gomer has excellent leash manners. He refrains from tugging or lunging. Sweet Gomer is a playful guy and is working on learning basic commands. His new family will want to learn the use of consistent hand signals for his commands. You see, this kind, handsome gentleman is deaf. Don’t let Gomer’s disability dissuade you from meeting him. He would make a nice playmate for children 10 and over or other canines. He likes to chase small critters, however, so he would do best in a kitty-free, bunny-free home. If you think you have room in your heart for this affectionate boy, please ask an adoption counselor to introduce you.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Molly

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Molly is hoping that the New Year brings a new home for her. She is around 1-years-old, is very people-friendly and loves taking walks with the volunteers! Molly has been waiting for a home for over eight months as she needs just the right person — someone with experience with Huskies and a fenced-in yard. She also needs to be an only dog. If you think that Molly would be a good addition to your family please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Molly, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Gypsy

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Gypsy is a happy girl with a lot of energy! This 4-year-old Pit Bull Mix was surrendered to Animal Protectors after her previous owner passed away and there was no one able to care for her. It can take Gypsy some time to warm up to new people, but she is always up for a game of catch and is really good at it! As long as you’ve got tennis balls to spare, Gypsy is sure to be your playmate! Gypsy lived with dogs in her past, so she could possibly go into a home that has another dog (although a meet and greet is required). We do not recommend that she goes into a home with small children. If you are looking for a catching partner, take a look at Gypsy!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

