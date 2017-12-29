Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Well, at least we aren’t Erie.

Another round of snow will move through western Pennsylvania overnight tonight. For most places from Interstate 80 to the south, you should expect to see about 1-2 inches of snow.

Elevated areas can expect to see about 2-5 inches, including the Laurel Highlands. Also, model data continues to show a swath of area along Interstate 70 to just south of there seeing totals around 2 inches or more of snow.

This round of snow is all due to another fast moving Alberta clipper low that will move through the Midwest today and through the weekend. The low will mix in with another coastal low moving up the East Coast to provide nasty wind and conditions for the New England states.

If you’re traveling today, driving to the west may prove challenging at times and there are Winter Weather Advisories posted for parts of Ohio and a large section of Indiana.

Travel to the east should be fine through around 10 p.m. tonight. Erie and areas along Lake Erie are still digging out from snow with more on the way. Driving south, things are looking fine through 10 p.m.

The other big weather story for the weekend and really for the next 10 days is the brutally chilly weather.

Saturday highs will be in the low 20s and hit early with a high of only 18 forecast for Sunday. New Year’s Day may be the coldest in 40 years with highs forecast at 15 degrees.