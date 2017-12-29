Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is using the bitterly cold temperatures forecast for the East Coast to knock climate change.
Trump noted Thursday on Twitter that New Year’s Eve could be the coldest on record. He adds, “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against.”
The president didn’t acknowledge the difference between weather and climate. Weather refers to atmospheric conditions during a shorter period, while climate is a longer view of weather patterns.
Trump is skeptical about climate change science, calling global warming a “hoax” created by the Chinese to damage American industry. He plans to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production.
