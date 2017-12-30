Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was shot while in the passenger seat of a car traveling through the city earlier this month has died.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 35-year-old Anton Kemaev was pronounced dead at UPMC Presbyterian on Thursday afternoon.
Kemaev was in a car, traveling along Second Avenue, when he was struck in the head by a bullet on Dec. 19. Kemaev was in the front passenger seat of the car, and a bullet hole could be seen in the passenger side windshield. The driver was not injured.
The driver drove across the Hot Metal Bridge and stopped on South Water Street in the South Side Works after the shooting.
Police do not believe Kemaev or the driver were the intended target.
No further information on a possible suspect has been released at this time.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact police at 412-323-7161.
