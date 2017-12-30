WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HURON, OH (AP) – An Ohio man’s tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the winless Cleveland Browns for contributing to his demise.

The obituary published in the Sandusky Register says Paul Stark died Wednesday at a hospice facility after a brief illness “exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.”

The football team was 1-15 last season and 0-15 this year ahead of Sunday’s finale in Pittsburgh.

Even so, Stark’s obituary included a nugget of the optimism voiced by some long-suffering fans. It says the 80-year-old Mansfield native “passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner.”

