ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Erie received a record snowfall this week, and it proved to be too much for even the roof of a professional roofing company.
According to Erie News Now, part of a metal roof at the All-Weather Roofing and Siding Company collapsed under the weight of snow Friday night.
A 50 feet by 20 feet section of the roof was damaged.
Emergency dispatchers told Erie News Now the company’s owner was inside the building at the time of the collapse, but was not injured.