WESTMORELAND (KDKA) — I-70 in Westmoreland County has re-opened after a vehicle accident involving two tractor-trailers.
Westmoreland County Dispatch reports the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced the temporary closure of the roadway between New Stanton and Madison on the Westbound Lanes.
Two tractor-trailer trucks were reported to have crashed into one another. Road crews were on scene to clear it and the road re-opened at 10:00 a.m.
Several motorists were temporarily stranded while they worked on clearing the scene.
No report on injuries or if weather was a factor in the accident.