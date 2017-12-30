WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
WESTMORELAND (KDKA) — I-70 in Westmoreland County has re-opened after a vehicle accident involving two tractor-trailers.

Westmoreland County Dispatch reports the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced the temporary closure of the roadway between New Stanton and Madison on the Westbound Lanes.

Two tractor-trailer trucks were reported to have crashed into one another. Road crews were on scene to clear it and the road re-opened at 10:00 a.m.

Several motorists were temporarily stranded while they worked on clearing the scene.

No report on injuries or if weather was a factor in the accident.

