HARRISBURG (AP) – With higher-powered fireworks now more widely available in Pennsylvania, eye doctors say they’re concerned about a higher frequency of accidents over the New Year’s Day holiday.

Dr. Melissa Sieber, chief resident of ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, said Friday the devices can cause permanent vision loss in both eyes after exploding in someone’s face.

Sieber says it can take years of surgery to regain some vision in one or both eyes.

This week is the first big holiday sales season in Pennsylvania under a new state law allowing residents to buy a full line of consumer fireworks. Municipal fire officials say they’re also worried about increased accidents.

Sieber says some devices can blast protective glasses off a user’s face and warns users to be careful about bystanders, including children.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

