Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
STERLING, Va. (KDKA) — A man who recently moved from Pittsburgh to Virginia was arrested Friday for destroying evidence related to an FBI investigation into his possible ties to ISIS.
CBS affiliate WUSA reports that Sean Andrew Duncan was arrested when the FBI raided his home in Sterling, Va., on Friday afternoon. Duncan had moved from Pittsburgh to Sterling in June.
According to WUSA, Duncan’s relatives said he had converted to Islam, may have been “radicalized,” and he and his wife had planned to travel to Turkey.
Duncan allegedly searched online for information about tactical gear and terror attacks.
The Tribune-Review reports that Duncan allegedly had contact with a foreign detained ISIS supporter who told the FBI Duncan gave her instructions on how to build homemade bombs and expressed interest in joining ISIS and conducting a terror attack in the United States.
WUSA says Duncan destroyed a thumb drive related to the FBI’s investigation.