PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are offering some special prizes for fans who brave the cold to attend their Sunday afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns.
Before the Steelers take the field for their final game of the regular season, the team wants to thank fans for their dedication and support by offering prizes and special activities.
Each fan in attendance will receive a scratch-off ticket and win a prize. Some of the prizes fans can win include free food or drinks from GetGo and McDonald’s, a pair of Stage AE concert tickets and admission for two to a 2018 VIP Day at Steelers Training Camp.
Other contests during the pregame activites offer prizes ranging from free food and drinks at Heinz Field to two tickets to Super Bowl LII.
A few other prizes include the video game Madden NFL 18, a 43-inch flat-screen TV, autographed footballs from every Steelers player and tickets to a number of special Steelers events, including the Fan Blitz and the Alumni Dinner.
Parking lots open at 8 a.m., and tailgate activities start at Stage AE at 9 a.m. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.