FIRST NIGHT: Weather Adjustments | Security | Events | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Browns-Steelers Preview | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Team Headlines | Pregame Prizes | James Harrison Breaks Silence | More Steelers
Filed Under:Officer Shot, Police Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DENVER (AP) – Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn’t disclosed. It also wasn’t known how many deputies were involved.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch