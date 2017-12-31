Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHELOCTA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were injured when a man being served with a protection from abuse order became combative and then ordered his dog to attack the officers.
But The Indiana Gazette reports that 44-year-old Allen Beers Jr., of Shelocta, was arrested after one of the Indiana County Sheriff’s deputies shot the attacking dog and it retreated.
The deputies had gone to the home late Friday afternoon to serve the order. But they say Beers became combative and fought with the deputies before he ordered his dog to attack.
Beers is charged with aggravated assault and other counts. It wasn’t known Sunday if he’s retained an attorney.
The deputies were treated at a hospital for bites from both the dog and Beers and for other minor injuries.
Details on the dog’s condition were not disclosed.
