HERE WE GO! Browns-Steelers Recap | James Harrison Breaks Silence | More Steelers
FIRST NIGHT: Weather Adjustments | Security | Events | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allen Beers Jr., Dog Shot, Indiana County, Shelocta

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHELOCTA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were injured when a man being served with a protection from abuse order became combative and then ordered his dog to attack the officers.

But The Indiana Gazette reports that 44-year-old Allen Beers Jr., of Shelocta, was arrested after one of the Indiana County Sheriff’s deputies shot the attacking dog and it retreated.

The deputies had gone to the home late Friday afternoon to serve the order. But they say Beers became combative and fought with the deputies before he ordered his dog to attack.

Beers is charged with aggravated assault and other counts. It wasn’t known Sunday if he’s retained an attorney.

The deputies were treated at a hospital for bites from both the dog and Beers and for other minor injuries.

Details on the dog’s condition were not disclosed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch