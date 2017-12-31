Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first time was a charm for a Lawrence County man who won an official Steelers truck after entering the annual truck giveaway sweepstakes.
The Neighborhood Ford Store’s Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes has given away an official Pittsburgh Steelers truck for the past several years, but this year was the first time that Pulaski resident Tom Smith entered the contest.
Smith’s name was pulled from tens of thousands of entries, to his surprise.
“I’m still in shock,” Smith said in a release. “I didn’t believe it when I got the call, I thought it was some kind of sales gimmick. But when I got the text, I thought maybe it could be for real.”
Before the Steelers’ game against the Browns on Sunday afternoon, Smith was given the keys to a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4×4 with a special Steelers paint job. Smith’s prize also included four tickets to the Browns-Steelers game.