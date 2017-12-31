FIRST NIGHT: Weather Adjustments | Security | Events | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
COLEBROOKDALE, Pa. (AP) – A man who allegedly beat and fatally shot his girlfriend’s father has been denied bail.

Authorities say Matthew Boyer brought a baseball bat and a gun with him when he went to the Colebrookdale home of 58-year-old Stephen Kriebel on Thursday morning.

They say the 32-year-old Douglass man used his girlfriend’s key to enter the home and went upstairs to confront Kriebel. The two men then fought and Boyer eventually shot Kriebel several times.

Authorities say Kriebel’s wife was home at the time and saw the start of the fight but didn’t witness the shooting. But she wasn’t injured.

A motive for the slaying has not been disclosed.

Boyer is facing murder charges. It wasn’t known Saturday if he’s retained an attorney.

