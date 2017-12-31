FIRST NIGHT: Weather Adjustments | Security | Events | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
HERE WE GO! Browns-Steelers Recap | Fan Wins Truck | James Harrison Breaks Silence | More Steelers
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Central Connecticut State, College Basketball, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Charles Bain scored a career-high 18 points with 7-for-10 shooting to help Robert Morris to a 71-57 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday.

Dachon Burke added 16 points for Robert Morris (8-7, 2-0 Northeast Conference) and Koby Thomas had nine points. The Colonials were outrebounded 35-30 but forced 16 turnovers and were 25 for 57 from the field (44 percent) while holding Central Connecticut to just 16 buckets.

Robert Morris took the lead for good just five minutes into the game on Malik Petteway’s layup to make it 6-4, then pulled away in the second half with a 16-2 run that made it 56-32 with under 10 minutes left to play. Bain had six points during the breakaway run.

Deion Bute got 14 points to lead CCSU (8-7, 1-1) and Mustafa Jones added 12 points.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch