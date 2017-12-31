Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We don’t know who the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on in their first playoff game, but we know when it will happen.
The Steelers will host an AFC divisional round playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:05 p.m. and face off against Jacksonville, Kansas City or Tennessee.
The game will air on KDKA-TV.
2017 NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule
Saturday, Jan 13
4:35 PM ET: at @Eagles (NBC)
8:15 PM ET: at @Patriots (CBS)
Sunday, Jan 14
1:05 PM ET: at @Steelers (CBS)
4:40 PM ET: at @Vikings (FOX)
Championship Games
Sunday, Jan 21
3:05 PM ET: AFC (CBS)
6:40 PM ET: NFC (FOX)
— Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) January 1, 2018
The AFC Championship Game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m.