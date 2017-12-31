FIRST NIGHT: WATCH LIVE | Events Underway | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We don’t know who the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on in their first playoff game, but we know when it will happen.

The Steelers will host an AFC divisional round playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:05 p.m. and face off against Jacksonville, Kansas City or Tennessee.

The game will air on KDKA-TV.

The AFC Championship Game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m.

