FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Browns-Steelers Recap | First Playoff Game Date | JuJu's Big Day | Fan Wins Truck | More Steelers
Filed Under:Beaver County, CoGo's, Gringo Road, Hopewell Township, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating a Monday morning armed robbery at a convenience store in Beaver County.

According to police, the incident happened at the CoGo’s in the 1600 block of Gringo Road in Hopewell Township.

Around 7:25 a.m., a man entered the store with a rifle under his coat, which was visible. The suspect demanded money from the register.

The suspect is described as being a white male standing 5-feet-8-inches tall with one or more tattoos on his hands.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white shoes. The suspect fled the scene in a black or dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (724)-378-0557 or the Beaver County 911 Center at (724)-775-0880.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch