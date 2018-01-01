Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating a Monday morning armed robbery at a convenience store in Beaver County.
According to police, the incident happened at the CoGo’s in the 1600 block of Gringo Road in Hopewell Township.
Around 7:25 a.m., a man entered the store with a rifle under his coat, which was visible. The suspect demanded money from the register.
The suspect is described as being a white male standing 5-feet-8-inches tall with one or more tattoos on his hands.
He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white shoes. The suspect fled the scene in a black or dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (724)-378-0557 or the Beaver County 911 Center at (724)-775-0880.
