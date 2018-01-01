Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHELOCTA (KDKA) — Two sheriff’s deputies were bitten by both a dog and a man while trying to serve a protection from abuse order in Indiana County on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Shelocta to serve the order against 44-year-old Allen Beers Jr., who allegedly abused his wife, Jessica Beers, but when they arrived, he allegedly sicced a pit bull on him.

“I just wish I could go back and change everything,” Jessica said. “[I’m] stressed, nervous, just all over the place.”

Jessica escaped what she called an abusive relationship with Allen.

“They served him with a PFA, and he didn’t like that idea and refused to leave the house,” she said.

The Beers’ home has a huge dent in the wall from Allen’s battle with the deputies. After losing the fight, Allen called Jessica’s normally docile pit bull, Dallas.

“He knew the dog would protect him and used the dog for his protection,” Jessica said.

The animal bit the officers several times, drawing blood. One of the deputies shot at Dallas, but it only grazed the dog. The officer then tazed the animal.

“It breaks my heart because he’s not a mean, aggressive dog. He doesn’t know. He was just doing what he was told to do,” Jessica said.

During the struggle, Allen also bit the deputies.

The deputies were treated for their bite wounds. The animal survived, and the tazer tips were pulled from its skin by a vet. Jessica’s thoughts are with the law enforcement officers injured while trying to help her.

“I’m sorry that my dog did that,” she said. “He’s not that kind of dog.”

Charged with felony aggravated assault, Allen is in the Indiana County Jail on $75,000 bond.