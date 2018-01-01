FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Crews spent more than three hours battling a house fire in McKeesport on Monday evening.

Firefighters were sent to a home in the 3000 block of Versailles Avenue just before 7 p.m. The fire was not yet under control around 10 p.m.

Officials say the family was home at the time, but everyone got out safely. Emergency dispatchers say one person was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The Salvation Army emergency disaster services team was sent to the scene to provide food, drinks and handwarmers to first responders. A heating station was also set up for the firefighters.

The house appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

