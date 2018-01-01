FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Hawaii, International Travel, Local TV, New Year's Day, New Year's Eve, New Zealand

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HONOLULU (KDKA) — Travelers from the future landed in Hawaii on Sunday night.

Hawaii News Now reports that Hawaii Airlines Flight 446 left New Zealand at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018, and landed in Honolulu at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017.

Real-time flight tracker Flightradar24 pointed out the unusual flight, saying, “Time travel is possible!”

According to Hawaii New Now, the flight was originally supposed to leave New Zealand at 11:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, but it was delayed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch