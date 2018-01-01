Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HONOLULU (KDKA) — Travelers from the future landed in Hawaii on Sunday night.
Hawaii News Now reports that Hawaii Airlines Flight 446 left New Zealand at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018, and landed in Honolulu at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017.
Real-time flight tracker Flightradar24 pointed out the unusual flight, saying, “Time travel is possible!”
ADS-B data analysis show that flight #HA446 was travelling with the speed of 88 MPH which could explain why it went back in time!#BackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/uNGZU4AIrM
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2017
According to Hawaii New Now, the flight was originally supposed to leave New Zealand at 11:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, but it was delayed.