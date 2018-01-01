FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular season has just ended, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next year.

The list of opponents for next season is out and the Steelers will be taking on some familiar foes.

According to ESPN, the following teams will be coming to Heinz Field next season:

Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots

The Steelers will go on the road to face the following teams:

Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Denver, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Oakland and Tampa Bay

On Sunday, the Steelers wrapped up the regular season with a 28-24 win over the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

They will now enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which has earned them a first round bye.

Their first playoff opponent will either be Jacksonville, Kansas City or Tennessee. The game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:05 p.m. ay Heinz Field.

