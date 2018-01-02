Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – The annual Pittsburgh RV Show offers people a chance to get out of the cold and think spring.

Rob Young, Pittsburgh RV show manager, tells the “KDKA Morning News,” “Whatever you’re looking for, it’s probably here.”

Young says they easily fill up the nine acres available at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and could probably use more room.

“We fill up this place, and you could probably spend the whole day looking at RVs,” said Young.

RVs are more popular than they have been in years and one of the reasons is people are living in them because they are cheaper than buying a house.

“If you consider your mortgage and your taxes and all of your utilities, it absolutely is [affordable] and you can finance these RVs for 15, sometimes 20 years. So, it makes it very affordable,” said Young.

The Pittsburgh RV show runs Jan. 6-14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

