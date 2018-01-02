FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen on Christmas.

According to police, 52-year-old Diane Bragg Chotta visited her mother in Bethel Park on Christmas.

Chotta lives in Munhall and has ties to Crawford County. She is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

She was driving a 2002 Buick Century with Pennsylvania license plate JSS-8061.

Chotta has not been listed as a missing person at this time, but family members are concerned.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Bethel Park Police at (412)-833-2000.

