BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen on Christmas.
According to police, 52-year-old Diane Bragg Chotta visited her mother in Bethel Park on Christmas.
Chotta lives in Munhall and has ties to Crawford County. She is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
She was driving a 2002 Buick Century with Pennsylvania license plate JSS-8061.
Chotta has not been listed as a missing person at this time, but family members are concerned.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Bethel Park Police at (412)-833-2000.
