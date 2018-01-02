Ben Roethlisberger Hoping For Shot At Revenge Against Jaguars In PlayoffsIt was a slow week for Ben Roethlisberger last week for the best of reasons as he was able to rest in Week 17 against the Browns and he joined The Cook and Poni Show for The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show to talk about the added rest he's getting and how the team is preparing for the playoffs.