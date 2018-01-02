FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
BUTLER (KDKA) – A broken pipe at a church in Butler County is having an impact on the local Meals on Wheels program.

According to the Butler Eagle, a pipe burst in the basement of the St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Butler over the weekend.

The Butler Meals on Wheels program is headquartered at that location. As a result of the broken pipe, deliveries are being halted for at least a week.

The broken pipe caused flooding and other significant damage to the operation.

The program services 105 people in the area.

