BUTLER (KDKA) – A broken pipe at a church in Butler County is having an impact on the local Meals on Wheels program.
According to the Butler Eagle, a pipe burst in the basement of the St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Butler over the weekend.
The Butler Meals on Wheels program is headquartered at that location. As a result of the broken pipe, deliveries are being halted for at least a week.
The broken pipe caused flooding and other significant damage to the operation.
The program services 105 people in the area.
