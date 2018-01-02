Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, 45th Street, near the corner of Sherrod Street and just below Children’s Hospital, has been closed off to traffic.

That’s because the road has turned into a skating rink.

And now, with temperatures near zero, crews from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are trying to fix a leaky water situation before it gets any worse.

One neighbor told KDKA that the problem didn’t just happen overnight.

“For probably the past three weeks, there’s been water leaking down the street from a shut off valve,” Maureen Colella, of Lawrenceville, said. “We called last week and nothing was done; and Saturday night, it started getting real bad. That’s when it froze up. Our cars were covered with ice. We had to move them across the street, and now our whole sidewalk is covered in ice.”

Colella believes if the city had acted quickly, when the problem first became apparent, the icy problem wouldn’t have happened.

“All the neighbors called in, before it got cold, it would not have gotten this bad,” she said.

Colella says the icy road and sidewalks have created real a dilemma for her and some of her neighbors.

She said, “They had the street department come up the other night and salt it, but it didn’t help because the water is running beneath the ice.”