FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Snow Angels

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials want to remind people to check on their elderly relatives or neighbors, to be sure they are warm enough, and have enough to eat during this cold spell.

If you know someone in Pittsburgh who needs help shoveling their driveway or sidewalk this winter, you can find more information about the city’s Snow Angel program.

The Snow Angels program pairs older or people with disabilities with volunteers to clear snow from sidewalks and driveways.

For more information, visit their website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch