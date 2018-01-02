Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials want to remind people to check on their elderly relatives or neighbors, to be sure they are warm enough, and have enough to eat during this cold spell.
If you know someone in Pittsburgh who needs help shoveling their driveway or sidewalk this winter, you can find more information about the city’s Snow Angel program.
The Snow Angels program pairs older or people with disabilities with volunteers to clear snow from sidewalks and driveways.
For more information, visit their website here.