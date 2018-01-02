FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Two Pennsylvania government officials have resigned in recent days amid allegations by women of misconduct in the workplace.

They are state Fire Commissioner Tim Solobay and Senate security chief Justin Ferrante.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says Solobay stepped down Sunday.

His resignation was first reported by Pennlive.com. It reports Solobay quit after it tried to contact him for a story on a 2011 complaint that he slapped a female Senate aide on her rear-end when he was a state senator.

Solobay declined comment but says he’s hiring a lawyer. Wolf isn’t saying whether he asked Solobay to resign.

Senate officials say Ferrante resigned Friday amid an investigation into a workplace harassment complaint first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Ferrante declined comment to the newspapers, which report complaints came from two female subordinates.

