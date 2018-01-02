FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley reportedly suffered a hip injury over the weekend, but is expected back at work this week.

Earlier today, the Steelers said Haley was injured in a fall on New Year’s Eve. He was not at work Tuesday, and the Steelers went on to say he would rejoin the team later this week.

Later in the day, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Haley was shoved down outside a bar near Heinz Field after Sunday’s game.

According to sources, Haley suffered some kind of hip injury and the police have looked into the incident.

Haley is in the final year of his contract with the Steelers.

The team says that Haley is expected to be back later this week with the expectations of coaching in the division round game that takes place on Jan. 14 at Heinz Field.

