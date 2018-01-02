FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is inching toward a return from a left calf injury.

Brown hasn’t played since injuring the calf in the first half of a loss to New England on Dec. 17. He posted video of himself working out on a treadmill on Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he ran into Brown on Tuesday and believes Brown’s rehab is “going well.”

The AFC North champion Steelers have the week off before hosting a playoff game on Jan. 14. Tomlin says if Pittsburgh had been forced to play this weekend there’s a chance Brown would be in the lineup. Brown led the NFL with 1,533 yards receiving this season despite missing the final 2½ games.

Pittsburgh has given offensive lineman Mike Munchak permission to talk with the Arizona Cardinals about their vacant head coaching job. Munchak is in his fourth season with the Steelers. He went 22-26 in three seasons as coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-13.

