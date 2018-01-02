FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Lisa Washington, Local TV, Primanti Brothers, Strip District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight robbery at Primanti Brothers in the Strip District.

A Primanti Brothers spokesman says the robber was inside the restaurant for less than a minute and got away with a couple hundred dollars, at most.

According to police, the armed robbery happened shortly after midnight at the Primanti Brothers Restaurant on 18th Street.

Police say the robber- a man, carrying a gun, walked into the restaurant and demanded money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

A spokesman says there weren’t a lot of customers in the 24-hour restaurant at the time, only a few employees.

Police say the man was wearing a purple sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and a ski mask.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch