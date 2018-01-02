Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight robbery at Primanti Brothers in the Strip District.
A Primanti Brothers spokesman says the robber was inside the restaurant for less than a minute and got away with a couple hundred dollars, at most.
According to police, the armed robbery happened shortly after midnight at the Primanti Brothers Restaurant on 18th Street.
Police say the robber- a man, carrying a gun, walked into the restaurant and demanded money.
No one was injured in the robbery.
A spokesman says there weren’t a lot of customers in the 24-hour restaurant at the time, only a few employees.
Police say the man was wearing a purple sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and a ski mask.