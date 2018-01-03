WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HANOVER, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvanians now have another group of eagles worth watching.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Wednesday started streaming live video from two cameras pointed at a bald eagle‘s nest near a park in Hanover.

WATCH: Click here to watch Camera 1 | Click here to watch Camera 2

An agency spokesman says viewers may start to see the eagles swoop in to work on the nest but noted that eggs probably won’t appear for another couple of months.

Maintenance workers in December repaired the cameras’ wires ahead of the eagle nesting season.

He says this is the fourth year they’ve had the webcams trained on the nest.

The game commission says the first records of an eagle nest in the Hanover area came in 2005.

