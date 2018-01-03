WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WACO, Texas (AP) – The couple behind HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” will be fixing up a nursery once again.

Chip Gaines announced Tuesday on Instagram that he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, are expecting their fifth child. He shared a photo of the couple with the caption “Gaines party of 7.”

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

Launched in 2013, “Fixer Upper” follows the couple as they redo houses near their home in Waco, Texas. The show is in its final season.

Chip and Joanna Gaines also operate Magnolia Market, where they’ve turned converted old silos near downtown Waco into a home decor and food marketplace. The couple has also collaborated with Target on a home and lifestyle brand called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch