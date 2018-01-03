Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been just over two weeks since the shooting death of a tourist, and police are still looking for the gunman responsible.

Russian tourist Anton Kemaev, 35, was in the United States on a tourism visa. He was planning to leave Pittsburgh soon, to visit Alaska, before returning home to his wife and their three children.

Instead, his wife, Olga, will now be bringing Anton’s ashes home.

She spoke through a close family friend, who lives in Pittsburgh and acted as a translator.

Vladimer Shlyakhtim, who lived next door to Kemaev in Greenfield, explained that Olga said wants to find the people that killed her husband and bring them to justice, “’cause it’s the wild west out here.”

Kemaev, an avid outdoorsman and fitness trainer, was shot and wounded while riding in a friend’s car on Pittsburgh’s Second Avenue, near Technology Center Drive on Dec. 19.

He was hospitalized and died of his wounds last Thursday. His wife flew here to be at his side.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/4wdych4

A pair of Pittsburgh Homicide detectives went back to the area of the crime scene on Wednesday, as police continue their search for the person or persons responsible for the tragic shooting.

“This was a stray bullet that hit him. We don’t think he was targeted in anyway. He doesn’t have any criminal background, or anything like that,” Det. Robert Valvo, of Pittsburgh Police, said.

Kemaev and his friend were going back to where he’d been staying in Greenfield at the time of the rush hour shooting.

The driver of the car thought a rock had hit his windshield and called 911. The stray bullet struck Kamaev in the head.

“This was such a horrific act of gun violence that was subject to innocent people, bystanders. We need Pittsburgh to come together, we need answers,” Det. Artie Patterson said.

“We’re looking for anything, regardless of how insignificant someone might think it is,” Det. Valvo added. “It was around 5:45 p.m., somebody might have thought they heard traffic noise, or whatever. Anybody that heard something that was out of the ordinary, we’re asking that they get in touch with us.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.