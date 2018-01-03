WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bethel Park, Brooke Molnar, DUI Crashes, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The lone survivor of a vehicle accident that killed three young women last summer has been held for trial on charges stemming from another crash.

Brooke Molnar’s accused of driving drunk and severely injuring her passenger, Avery Dibble, last April.

Police say Molnar’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

Dibble was on a ventilator for months.

Molnar was also a passenger in an SUV that crashed in Bethel Park in July.

Police say Snapchat videos documented a night of partying and driving. Three of Molnar’s friends, Paige Nicole Smith, Heather Camisa and Bianca Herwig, were killed.

Molnar was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch