PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The lone survivor of a vehicle accident that killed three young women last summer has been held for trial on charges stemming from another crash.
Brooke Molnar’s accused of driving drunk and severely injuring her passenger, Avery Dibble, last April.
Police say Molnar’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.
Dibble was on a ventilator for months.
Molnar was also a passenger in an SUV that crashed in Bethel Park in July.
Police say Snapchat videos documented a night of partying and driving. Three of Molnar’s friends, Paige Nicole Smith, Heather Camisa and Bianca Herwig, were killed.
Molnar was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injures.