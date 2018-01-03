Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A missing woman’s car has been located in Bethel Park.
Diane Bragg Chotta’s vehicle was found at the Clifton Road Park ‘n Ride.
Search crews and search and rescue dogs are now combing an area near South Park for any signs of Chotta.
The 52-year-old was last seen on Christmas Day after visiting with her mother in Bethel Park.
Chotta lives in Munhall and has ties to Crawford County. She is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Bethel Park Police at (412)-833-2000.
there is no Clifton road park and ride that i know of