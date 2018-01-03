Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in the Allegheny County Jail, accused of hitting his wife with a car during an argument, and then running over her leg.
According to the criminal complaint, the argument between 31-year-old Omar Matali and his wife started just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Mount Pleasant Road in Northview Heights.
Matali’s wife told police that he pushed her against a wall and began to choke her. Investigators say he then picked up his son, the car keys and his wife’s cell phone.
When she asked him to return the phone, police say Matali refused and walked out of the apartment.
Police say that’s when Matali got into his Ford Focus, but when his wife opened the passenger-side door, he allegedly put the car in reverse, knocked her to the ground and dragged her. In the process, her right leg was also run over.
When police arrived, they found her on the ground conscious but unable to move. She is taken to Allegheny General Hospital.
Initially, police say Matali took off, but officers arrested him early Wednesday morning. Unable to post $20,000 bond, he remains behind bars.
He has a hearing Jan. 16.