PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police officer accused of using his Taser on a Downtown Pittsburgh pizza shop employee is no longer on the force.
Ronald Hough has retired from the bureau after serving 23 years.
He is still under investigation for using his Taser on Dominic Reale at the Villa Reale pizzeria on Smithfield Street. The incident happened last October.
Surveillance video shows Hough discharge his Taser at Reale, who is the owner’s son.
Reale’s attorney said in December that the incident was completely unprovoked.
“We need to believe in our police officers. The police officers that work with him have to be confident that the person standing next to them is not going to make a foolish mistake in a combat situation,” said attorney Joel Sansone. “This was an innocuous situation in whack no one should have been put in danger. There was no excuse for the use of force here.”
The police chief has said he’s taking the complaint seriously and will take appropriate action depending on the outcome of the investigation.