WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Selfies, study finds, Talkers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local — If you are obsessed with taking selfies, then chances are you might be suffering from selfitis, according to a recent study.

The new study, published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction, says it’s a genuine mental condition that makes a person feel compelled to constantly take photos and post them on social media.

Here are some ways you can tell if you have the disorder:

Taking a selfie puts you in a good mood.

You feel more popular when you post selfies on social media.

And use photo editing tools to make your selfies look better than others.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch