WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Steelers, Texas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the NFL post-season about to get underway, the Pittsburgh Steelers might just have a guardian angel watching over them.

Alfonso Lucio Garza, of the San Marcos/Lockhart area of Texas, was one of the Steelers biggest fans.

Sadly, he died in December as the regular season was coming to an end. Before his death, Garza’s family says he had a black and gold casket specially made for his funeral.

The casket is black with gold detailing and the Steelers logo printed on it. His name appears at the bottom, Al “Dada” Garza.

steelers casket 2 Fan Taking His Undying Love For The Steelers To The Afterlife

(Photo Courtesy: @heavengonzales/Twitter)

steelers casket 1 Fan Taking His Undying Love For The Steelers To The Afterlife

(Photo Courtesy: @heavengonzales/Twitter)

In a tweet, his family says: “With him as their black, white and gold guardian angel, [the Steelers] will make it all the way this year, they have the BEST man watching over them!”

Garza’s family says he was a collector of Steelers memorabilia and even had his garage painted in the team colors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch