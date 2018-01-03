Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the NFL post-season about to get underway, the Pittsburgh Steelers might just have a guardian angel watching over them.
Alfonso Lucio Garza, of the San Marcos/Lockhart area of Texas, was one of the Steelers biggest fans.
Sadly, he died in December as the regular season was coming to an end. Before his death, Garza’s family says he had a black and gold casket specially made for his funeral.
The casket is black with gold detailing and the Steelers logo printed on it. His name appears at the bottom, Al “Dada” Garza.
In a tweet, his family says: “With him as their black, white and gold guardian angel, [the Steelers] will make it all the way this year, they have the BEST man watching over them!”
My dad/grandpa passed in dec. & this BAD ASS man had a casket specially made for him. He IS @steelers BIGGEST die hard fan I know. With him as their black, white and gold guardian angel, they will make it all the way this year, they have the BEST man watching over them! @AB84 pic.twitter.com/O8LXibCwJx
Garza’s family says he was a collector of Steelers memorabilia and even had his garage painted in the team colors.