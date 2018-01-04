Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The bitter cold temperatures forced police to call off the search for a Bethel Park woman who has been missing since late last month.

Diane Chotta was last seen on Dec. 27 at the My Place Bar in Bethel Park.

Police released surveillance video from the bar on Thursday, showing Chotta leaving the bar and walking down Route 88.

Her car was found at the nearby West Library Road Park and Ride lot and T-stop.

On Thursday, searchers checked an icy creek bed along the road.

Cadavar dogs alerted there, but nothing was found.

“Stuff like that happens, and it’s happening all the time these days,” said Gary Huff, a patron of the bar where Chotta was last seen. “Lots of issues in life right now, so I hope her issue is that we just find her.”

And lots of issues, right, with people. I hope her issue it, we just find her.

The search was called off because of the dangerously cold conditions.

The plan to resume when temperatures improve.