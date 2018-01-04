Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HIDDEN VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — With high temperatures likely to not climb out of the single digits, and wind chills below zero, people will likely be bundled up if they’re going outside or avoiding the outdoors all together this weekend.

But apparently not fans of local ski slopes. Yes, they will be bundling up, but, no, the cold weather won’t be keeping them inside.

KDKA visited Hidden Valley ski resort for the station’s annual Family SnowBlast and found plenty of people skiing and snowboarding.

Jen Steiner, of Connellsville, told us through her woolen face cover she wasn’t afraid to come out.

“We’ve just been layering up and taking breaks inside to stay warm,” she said.

Sarah Strope, of Somerset, agreed that layering is the way to go if you’re going to brave the cold for outdoor sports.

“I have on two pairs of socks, hand warmers in both my socks and gloves. I feel like I’m ready,” she said before taking off on her skis toward the ski lift to make another run.

We caught up with Kiera Pawlikowsky, of Connellsville, as she headed for the lodge.

“I am cold! Just trying to stay warm, going inside to take a little break and come out once we warm up a little bit,” she said.

Pawlikowsky, who works at the resort, says she’ll be on the job tomorrow and a little bit glad not to be outside. But she expects plenty of other people will be.

“You’d be surprised people will still make the trip. People love to ski and snowboard, and once they’re here they’ll stay for a few days,” she said. “The cold doesn’t bother them, it’s the road conditions and can they get here. Most people the cold weather doesn’t stop them.”

Hunter Ezzell who is visiting from North Carolina plans to get in as much snowboarding as he can before he heads home.

“It’s not too cold to be out here. The snow is great for snowboarding so I’m having a great time,” he said.

Family SnowBlast continues through the weekend at Hidden Valley.