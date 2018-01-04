Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — For people in Banfield section of Leechburg, it’s not only been cold, but it’s been very dry as well.

“It feels like I’m back in the Stone Age, not having any water to do anything,” said resident Doug McLaughlin.

A water main ruptured somewhere under Banfield Road, one of many breaks in the area. The catastrophic cold to blame.

“There was break up on First Street in Leechburg, by the school, and it’s apparently spread out,” said McLaughlin.

Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County crews used jackhammers to loosen gravel and dirt frozen to concrete. A few feet down, they what they were looking for.

It took 45 minutes, but they located the most recent leak. As they were working on the repair, two more calls about water main breaks in the county came in.

Officials tell KDKA, over the last few days, crews have been running nonstop to find, fix and finish repairing each break, only to go to another one.

“I assume they’re getting to the root of the problem, and they’ll fix it and they’ll roll on,” said resident John Conto.

Till then, residents have to use bottled water.

“We have water for drinking purposes and what not, and we can cook with it,” said Conto.