NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A woman, who may have been trying to thaw out frozen pipes, was taken to the hospital Thursday after fire tore through her Westmoreland County home.
The fire started just after 4 p.m. and destroyed the home in the 1700 block of Arnold Street.
The winter winds wiped the flames and made the fire more difficult to fight.
While the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, there are reports at the scene that the woman who lived there may have been trying to thaw some frozen pipes.
She was taken to a local hospital, but did not suffer any serious injuries.
Two firefighters fell on the icy road while fighting the fire, but neither were seriously hurt.
The Salvation Army were also on the scene providing relief for the emergency crews.