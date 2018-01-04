WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Local TV, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) — Pet owners are facing charges after their dog was found dead in its outdoor dog house at an Ohio home Wednesday.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, officials were sent to a home in St. Clair Township for a welfare check on a family dog.

When the dog warden arrived at the home, they found the dog “frozen to death” in an outdoor dog house that had no insulation.

The dog’s owners will be charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

The sheriff’s office reminded pet owners not to leave pets outside in the cold, saying “freezing to death is a horrible way for an animal to die.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch