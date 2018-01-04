Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) — Pet owners are facing charges after their dog was found dead in its outdoor dog house at an Ohio home Wednesday.
According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, officials were sent to a home in St. Clair Township for a welfare check on a family dog.
When the dog warden arrived at the home, they found the dog “frozen to death” in an outdoor dog house that had no insulation.
The dog’s owners will be charged with cruelty to a companion animal.
The sheriff’s office reminded pet owners not to leave pets outside in the cold, saying “freezing to death is a horrible way for an animal to die.”