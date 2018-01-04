WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Crews were sent out to repair multiple water main breaks in Penn Hills on Thursday morning.

Water was running down a hill on Beulah Road between Frankstown Road and Embrose Drive around 7:20 a.m. Beulah was shut down at Long Road.

beulah road frankstown Multiple Water Main Breaks Reported In Penn Hills

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithymer)

Another break was reported on Verona Road between Saltsburg Road and Mt. Carmel Road. That break forced Linton Middle School to close for the day. Other schools in the Penn Hills School District had a 2-hour delay.

saltsburg road water main break Multiple Water Main Breaks Reported In Penn Hills

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Traffic was down to one lane near the middle school as crews worked on repairs.

