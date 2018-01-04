Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Crews were sent out to repair multiple water main breaks in Penn Hills on Thursday morning.
Water was running down a hill on Beulah Road between Frankstown Road and Embrose Drive around 7:20 a.m. Beulah was shut down at Long Road.
Another break was reported on Verona Road between Saltsburg Road and Mt. Carmel Road. That break forced Linton Middle School to close for the day. Other schools in the Penn Hills School District had a 2-hour delay.
Traffic was down to one lane near the middle school as crews worked on repairs.
