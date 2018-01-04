Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Clearing snow from your driveway can be a pain, so a Pennsylvania man created his own snow plow to make the job a little easier.
Kaitlynn Toporzycki posted a video on Facebook on Saturday showing her fiancé, Jonathan Schill, driving a sitting lawn mower that had a 50-inch TV box secured to the front.
The improvised plow seemed to be pretty effective, and Toporzycki commented that it “gets the job done!”
The video had 8.5 million views and had been shared more than 167,000 times after just six days.