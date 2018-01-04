CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person was injured after a shooting early Thursday morning in Clairton.
Police were called to the 900 block of North State Street shortly before 1 a.m.
An emergency official confirmed that one person was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on that person’s condition.
A white car at the scene was riddled with bullets. Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the car’s front and rear windshields, as well as its trunk.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.