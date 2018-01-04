Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was an emotional meeting in Pittsburgh today, between the family of a Russian fitness trainer gunned down in South Oakland and the man whose life he saved.

Anton Kemaev was not the intended target in last month’s shooting, and the case remains unsolved.

But his family decided to donate his organs.

His kidney was received by 35-year-old John Bond, of Minnesota, and today, Bond met Kemaev’s widow.

“It’s a tragedy what happened and how it all went down. It really shouldn’t go that way,” said Bond.

“It’s sad to think that someone has to lose their life in order for someone else to gain life, and so that’s why organ donation is so, so important,” said Bond’s wife, Erin.

Bond is a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Now that he is done recovering from his surgery, he plans to return home to Minnesota soon.

Stay with KDKA for Ralph Iannotti’s full report on this story and tonight’s vigil for the victim.