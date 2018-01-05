WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man who reportedly believed “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak instructed him to kill his elderly mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that a judge made the ruling Thursday in the murder case against 48-year-old Derrick Williams.

derrick williams Defense Attorney: Man Thought Wheel Of Fortune Host Told Him To Kill Mother

(Photo Credit: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Defense attorney Brian Pierce says the Williams believed he was getting messages from the TV game show when he heard his hometown mentioned. He thought Sajak was telling him to kill his mother when Sajak said, “Do it.”

Pierce says Williams was off his medication and “clearly was psychotic.”

Williams’ sister called 911 after discovering her mother’s body in December 2016 and told dispatchers her brother was mentally ill and likely responsible.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

