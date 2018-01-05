Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Antonio Brown is one of four repeaters from last season on The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team, and the only unanimous choice.

In voting announced Friday, the brilliant wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers drew all 50 ballots from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Brown missed the last two-plus games with an ankle injury.

He is one of four players to make his fourth All-Pro squad, joining New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

The repeaters from 2016 are Rams interior defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who got 49 votes, and punter Johnny Hekker; and Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

In their turnaround season, the Rams led the way with six All-Pros, including two more specialists: kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper. Running back Todd Gurley and left tackle Andrew Whitworth were honored.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team.

Three other Steelers were also first-team selections: Le’Veon Bell, David DeCastro and Cameron Heyward.

Bell was a first-team selection in 2014 and a second-team selection in 2016. DeCastro was a first-team selection in 2015 and second-team in 2016.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)